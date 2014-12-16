BEIJING Dec 16 China stocks rose on Tuesday as financial shares continued to push higher, with the CSI300 and Shanghai Composite indices recording their highest closes since April 2011.

The Shanghai Composite breached the psychological milestone of 3,000 for the first time since Dec. 9.

The CSI300 index climbed 86.1743 points, or 2.68 percent, to 3,303.4023, while the Shanghai Composite Index, which tracks all the tickers trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, gained 67.8407 points, or 2.3 percent, to 3,021.52.

The largest percentage gainer on the Shanghai exchange on Tuesday was Anyang Iron, which rose 10.2 percent, while the largest percentage decliner was Guilin Fuda , down 5.9 percent.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were China State Construction Engineering, up 0.50 percent to 5.99 yuan; CITIC Securities, up 10.01 percent to 29.77 yuan and Bank Of China, up 3.04 percent to 3.39 yuan.

In Shenzhen, BOE Technology, up 3.9 percent to 3.23 yuan, Changjiang Sec, up 10.0 percent to 16.81 yuan and TCL CORP, down 0.5 percent to 3.82 yuan, were among the most actively traded. (Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)