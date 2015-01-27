SHANGHAI Jan 27 Stocks in mainland China fell on Tuesday, dragged down by financial and property shares after the benchmark index opened the day at its highest level since August 2009.

The slowdown in China's economic growth, which hit a 24-year-low in 2014, affected major industrial enterprises in December, with profits falling 8 percent from a year earlier, the country's statistics bureau said on Tuesday.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.9 percent, or 33.05 points, to 3,574.93. The Shanghai Composite Index which tracks all the stocks trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, also lost 0.9 percent, closing down 28.82 points, at 3,352.96.

The largest percentage gainer on the Shanghai exchange was Zhejiang Jasan Holding Group, which rose 44 percent, while the largest percentage decliner was Hareon Solar Techology , down 8.5 percent.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Bank Of China , down 3.14 percent to 4.63 yuan; Baotou Steel , down 0.20 percent to 5.07 yuan and China Shipbuilding, up 2.61 percent to 9.45 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Shenwan Hongyuan, down 9.8 percent to 17.73 yuan, Suning Commerce Group, up 3.0 percent to 10.57 yuan and TCL Corp, up 1.5 percent to 3.97 yuan, were among the most actively traded.

(Reporting by Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)