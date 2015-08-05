HONG KONG Aug 5 China stocks fell on Wednesday, regardles of both a promise by the central bank to stabilise market expectations and a private survey which showed activity in the services sector accelerated last month.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 81.2556 points, or 2.06 percent, to 3,866.8998.

The Shanghai Composite Index which tracks all the tickers trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange lost 60.7814 points, or 1.62 percent, to 3,695.7635.

Analysts say investors have not paricipated actively in the stock market in the past few weeks as the sharp volatility has dampened their interest despite continuous policy support from the government.

The fall was broad-based in ten major sectors monitored by Reuters, with the technology sector taking the lead by shedding 1.8 percent.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were China Nuclear Power, down 3.53 percent at 10.66 yuan, and Hainan Airline, down 4.17 percent at 5.51 yuan.

Among the most trade inn Shenzhen, BOE Technology fell 3.2 percent to 3.69 yuan, and TCL was down 3.3 percent at 4.96 yuan. (Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)