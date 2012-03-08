Yields rise on Egypt's three, nine-month T-bills in weekly auction
CAIRO, Feb 19 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
SHANGHAI, March 8 China shares ended up 1.1 percent on Thursday, as investors sought bargains among large-cap stocks after the benchmark index dropped for three days, partly weighed down by slumping regional equities markets.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,420.3 points, regaining the key psychological level of 2,400 points it lost on Wednesday. ($1 = 6.31 yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)
CAIRO, Feb 19 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
* Banks buoy Saudi after news government paid dues to contractor
* Announces appointment of Rania Mahmoud Nashar as CEO, effective February 19