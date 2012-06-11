SHANGHAI, June 11 China's main stock index
closed up 1.1 percent on Monday as Chinese economic data that
was not as bad as feared prompted investors to cover short
positions.
Property led the way, with that sub-index rising 3.1
percent, while financials rose 1.2 percent and natural
resources 1.4 percent. The large-cap focused CSI300
rose 1.3 percent.
Data released over the weekend showed that while May exports
and imports were much better than expected, factory activity and
retail sales remained sluggish.
Brokers including Deutsche Bank and Citigroup maintained a
cautious view on Chinese growth after the weekend's data.
Calling the data a "mixed bag", Jun Ma, economist at Deutsche
Bank, said the outlook for June remained weak and the impact of
policy easing would most likely be felt only by the third
quarter.
