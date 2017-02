SHANGHAI Oct 11 China shares snapped a four-day losing streak on Tuesday, with strength in banks barely outweighing weakness in coal plays on a new resources tax as A-share turnover on the Shanghai bourse stayed lacklustre.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.2 percent at 2,348.5 points, boosted by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , which gained 1.5 percent in more than twice its 30-day average volume. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)