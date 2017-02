SHANGHAI Oct 13 China shares closed higher for a third straight day on Thursday, boosted by material stocks as funds trickle back into the market, pushing total A-share turnover on the Shanghai bourse to its second-highest since August 26.

The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.8 percent to finish at 2,438.8 points, with China Petroleum & Chemical (Sinopec) Corp and Anhui Conch Cement its biggest boosts. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)