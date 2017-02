(Repeats to attach story to alert)

SHANGHAI Oct 17 China shares rose 0.4 percent on Monday, led by strength in banking shares, but caution over Tuesday's GDP data that could assure investors the economy remains resilient, limited sharp gains.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,440.4 points, after a 3.1 percent rise over the week last week. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)