SHANGHAI Oct 20 China stocks ended down 1.9 percent at a 31-month low on Thursday, dragged down by steep losses in materials and energy stocks as investors took profits due to commodity price declines and concerns over tighter liquidity.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,331.4 points, the lowest level since the end of March 2009. The index fell 0.3 percent on Wednesday.

The People's Bank of China drained 22 billion yuan via open market operations on Thursday .

China Construction Bank said late on Wednesday that the People's Bank of China and the China Banking Regulatory Commission had granted approval for it to auction as much as 40 billion yuan in bonds in the interbank market.

