SHANGHAI Oct 20 China stocks ended down 1.9
percent at a 31-month low on Thursday, dragged down by steep
losses in materials and energy stocks as investors took profits
due to commodity price declines and concerns over tighter
liquidity.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,331.4
points, the lowest level since the end of March 2009. The index
fell 0.3 percent on Wednesday.
The People's Bank of China drained 22 billion yuan via open
market operations on Thursday .
China Construction Bank said late on
Wednesday that the People's Bank of China and the China Banking
Regulatory Commission had granted approval for it to auction as
much as 40 billion yuan in bonds in the interbank market.
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)