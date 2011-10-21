SHANGHAI Oct 21 China stocks ended down 0.6 percent at a fresh 31-month low on Friday, and dropped 4.7 percent for the week dampened by worries over the country's economic outlook after growth slowed in the third quarter.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,317.3 points, the lowest level since the end of March 2009.

The index fell 4.7 percent for the week, surrendering all the gains made the previous week from news that a unit of China's sovereign wealth fund had started to buy more bank shares.

On Friday, banking shares outperformed, while the financial sub-index rose 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)