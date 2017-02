SHANGHAI Oct 24 China stocks ended up 2.3 percent on Monday, lifted by financial and resource shares, after a survey showed China's manufacturing sector snapped a three-month contraction in October, alleviating fears of a hard landing for the Chinese economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,370.3 points, after a 4.7 percent fall over the week last week. The sub-index of financial shares jumped 3.5 percent. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)