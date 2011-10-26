SHANGHAI Oct 26 China stocks ended up 0.7 percent on Wednesday in strong turnover after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao pledged that the government would fine-tune economic policy and maintain appropriate credit growth.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,427.5 points, after a 1.7 percent rise on Tuesday.

After a period of tight policy which has choked lending, investors are hopeful easier monetary conditions will support the stock market which has fallen around 14 percent this year.

(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)