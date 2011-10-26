SHANGHAI Oct 26 China stocks ended up 0.7 percent on Wednesday in strong turnover after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao pledged that the government would fine-tune economic policy and maintain appropriate credit growth.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,427.5 points, after a 1.7 percent rise on Tuesday.
After a period of tight policy which has choked lending, investors are hopeful easier monetary conditions will support the stock market which has fallen around 14 percent this year.
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)
Next In Cyclical Consumer Goods
Air France reopens U.S. flights to passengers hit by travel ban
PARIS, Feb 4 Air France said on Saturday it had reopened U.S.-bound flights to passengers affected by President Donald Trump's travel ban on nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries, after the executive order was temporarily suspended by a federal court.
China imposes administrative penalties on seven 'new energy' vehicle makers
BEIJING, Feb 4 China has imposed administrative penalties on seven "new energy" vehicle makers for producing and selling vehicles with batteries that had lower power capacity than advertised.