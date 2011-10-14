SHANGHAI Oct 14 China shares snapped a three-day winning streak on Friday as A-share turnover slumped and some investors took profits following a rally this week that helped the Shanghai Composite Index record its first weekly gain in six trading weeks.

The Shanghai Composite Index inched down 0.3 percent on the day, but gained 3.1 percent on the week to close at 2,431.4 points after the domestic investment arm of China's sovereign wealth fund increased its stake in the "Big Four" Chinese lenders earlier this week. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jason Subler)