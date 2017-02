SHANGHAI Oct 18 China shares ended down 2.3 percent on Tuesday as some investors locked in profits after data showed China's economy expanded at its slowest in two years, prompting a selloff in riskier sectors, such as materials.

Analyst said the data was unlikely to make Beijing loosen monetary policy any time soon.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2383.5 points, after a 0.4 percent rise on Monday.

Turnover rose on Tuesday, boosted by heavy trading in Chinese dam builder Sinohydro Group , which closed up 17 percent on its market debt after rising nearly 40 percent earlier in the day. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada)