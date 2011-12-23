UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
SHANGHAI Dec 23 China stocks ended up 0.85 percent on Friday, in line with gains on the Hong Kong market, which rose amid signs of strengthening in the U.S. economy.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,204.78 after erasing some gains made in morning trading.
But the index was down 0.9 percent on the week, declining for a seventh straight week. (Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
Feb 3 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: DODD-FRANK Trump orders reviews of major banking rules put in place after the 2008 financial crisis, drawing fire from Democrats who said his order lacked substance and squarely aligned him with Wall Street bankers. Wealth managers from Wall Street to Wisconsin have spent the last six years lobbying against the retirement advice rule that Trump began killing off with a swipe of his
Feb 3 More than 9.2 million U.S. consumers signed up for health insurance using the Healthcare.gov website during the open enrollment period between November and Jan. 31, the U.S. government said on Friday.