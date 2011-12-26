SHANGHAI Dec 26 China stocks ended down 0.7 percent in thin volume on Monday amid concerns over an expected increase in supply in the coming year as well as companies' earnings prospects.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,190.1, extending a 0.9 percent drop last week. It has slumped around 22 percent so far this year.

Turnover in the Shanghai market dropped to 36.3 billion yuan ($5.73 billion), the lowest level in three years and dropping from Friday's 43.3 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.3364 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin Kazunori Takada)