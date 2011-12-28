SHANGHAI Dec 28 China stocks ended virtually flat on Wednesday, with strength in energy and securities shares helping to reverse early losses, but turnover remained low in holiday-thinned trade.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.2 percent at 2,170.0 points, after a dropping 1.1 percent to a three-year low on Tuesday.

It has slumped around 22 percent so far this year, heading for its second-straight yearly loss.

($1 = 6.33 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada)