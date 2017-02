SHANGHAI Oct 28 China stocks ended up 1.6 percent on Friday, the highest level since late September, boosted by property shares after official media reported that the authorities were working towards a longer term plan to rein in prices and would phase out the current set of home purchase restrictions.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,473.4 points, up 6.7 percent for the week, the biggest rise in more than a year. The index rose 0.3 percent on Thursday.

(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)