SHANGHAI Oct 31 China stocks ended down 0.2 percent on Monday, as investors locked in profit after a rally in the past week that has seen the index posting its biggest weekly gain in more than a year.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,468.2 points, after a 6.7 percent rally over the week last week. The index rose 4.6 percent for October, the first monthly rise in four months.

The market's positive momentum was likely to continue in the near term despite profit-taking due to still-low valuations and as institutional liquidity remains high, Citigroup China strategist Mingshao Shen said in a research note.

(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)