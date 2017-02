SHANGHAI Nov 1 China stocks ended flat on Tueday, weighed down by data showing factory growth in China in October was lower than expected, its lowest reading since February 2009.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,470.0 points, after a 0.2 percent fall on Monday.

Property shares were the biggest drag on the Shanghai index, with the property sub-index down 1.3 percent.

Chinese authorities have reiterated that they intend to keep a tight leash on the sector. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)