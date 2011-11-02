SHANGHAI Nov 2 China stocks ended up 1.4 percent on Wednesday, reversing the morning's decline, after China's Vice Finance Minister confirmed the economy was on the right track and said macro-economic policies will be flexible to deal with any difficulties.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,504.1 points, the highest since late September, rebounding from losses of up to 1.5 percent earlier. The index was flat on Tuesday.

"The drop in the morning session is largely because of the weak global market," said Chen Yi, an analyst at Xiangcai Securities.

"Investors are now quite confident with the fine-tuning policies in China, especially after the official's comments, so the rebound is not finished yet." (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)