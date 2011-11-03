SHANGHAI Nov 3 China stocks ended up 0.2 percent on Thursday, the highest level since late September, as sentiment was underpinned by ample liquidity in the financial system and assurances the government would be flexible with macro-economic policy.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,508.1 points, after rising 1.4 percent on Wednesday. Turnover .TVALa.SS rose to a four-month high at 136 billion yuan ($21.4 billion).

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) conducted a net injection of 96 billion yuan into the banking system through its regular open market operations this week, with the benchmark 7-day repo rate falling on ample liquidity. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)