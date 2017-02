SHANGHAI Nov 4 China stocks ended up 0.8 percent on Friday and 2.2 percent for the week, supported by expectations the government was prepared to fine-tune macroeconomic policies as economic growth slows and by ample liquidity in the financial system.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,528.3 points, the highest level since early September. The index rose 0.2 percent on Thursday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)