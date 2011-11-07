SHANGHAI Nov 7 China stocks ended down 0.7 percent on Monday, pulling back from a 2-month high, dragged down by property shares as investors turned bearish on the real estate market.

The official Shanghai Securities News said on Monday that China's property market appeared to have come to a turning point, going from bullish to bearish, after a series of cooling steps were implemented by the government since April last year.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,509.8 points after rising 2 percent over the week last week.

The Chinese government has repeatedly said it would firmly keep in place tightening measures to control property price rises and let prices return to reasonable levels. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)