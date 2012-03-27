BRIEF-Notoria Serwis Q4 net result turns to profit of 23,567 zlotys
* Q4 revenue 541,560 zlotys ($133,061.43) versus 610,991 zlotys a year ago
(Corrects to add dropped word 'down' in headline)
SHANGHAI, March 27 China's main share index ended down 0.2 percent at its six-week closing low on Tuesday as lingering concerns over a slowdown of the world's second-largest economy outweighed a rally in regional markets.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,347.2 points in thin turnover of A shares at 65 billion yuan ($10 billion), although that was up from 54 billion yuan on Monday.
Markets in Hong Kong and Tokyo rallied fter U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled that supportive monetary policy might continue.
($1=6.3 Yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
* Q4 revenue 541,560 zlotys ($133,061.43) versus 610,991 zlotys a year ago
MOSCOW, Feb 14 Two of Russian food retailer Lenta's top shareholders may sell some of their holdings in the near future, banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday, capitalising on early signs of economic recovery in Russia and higher oil prices.
BOSTON, Feb 14 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management, which has called for cost cuts at Bank of New York Mellon for years, exited its position in the fourth quarter, according to a regulatory filing made on Tuesday.