SHANGHAI, March 28 China shares ended down 2.7 percent on Wednesday, the biggest one-day percentage drop in four months, as weak corporate earnings reports increased worries over the domestic economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,284.9 points, the lowest level in two months.

China's industrial firms suffered a rare annual drop in profits in the first two months of 2012 mainly in petrochemicals, metals and auto firms, data showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada)