SHANGHAI Jan 4 China shares started the new year weaker on Wednesday, dragged down by more cyclical sectors after the Chinese premier warned of difficult economic conditions in the first quarter, hinting there will not be another massive fiscal stimulus programme.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 1.4 percent at 2,169.4 points, again slipping below a long-term resistance level seen at 2,200 in weak A-share turnover. (Reporting by Clement Tan and Chen Yixin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)