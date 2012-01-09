SHANGHAI Jan 9 China stocks jumped 2.9 percent on Monday, the biggest one-day percentage rise since early October with energy-related shares strong after the government said Beijing would push on with financial reform.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,225.9 points, above a key psychological level of 2,200 points, after dropping 1.6 percent over the week last week.

Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said Beijing would improve market regulation and protect investor rights after a financial work conference over the weekend. (Reporting by Chen.Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)