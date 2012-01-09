SHANGHAI Jan 9 China stocks jumped 2.9
percent on Monday, the biggest one-day percentage rise since
early October with energy-related shares strong after the
government said Beijing would push on with financial reform.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,225.9
points, above a key psychological level of 2,200 points, after
dropping 1.6 percent over the week last week.
Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said Beijing would improve market
regulation and protect investor rights after a financial work
conference over the weekend.
