SHANGHAI Jan 18 China shares closed down 1.4 percent on Wednesday as investors cashed in gains on major beneficiaries in Tuesday's biggest single-day percentage gain in 27 months, as investors turned cautious ahead of a week-long Lunar New Year holiday next week.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,266.4 points after jumping 4.2 percent a day earlier amid optimism over government policies to support the stock market after some media reports of potential market-boosting steps.

Top Chinese lender ICBC closed 1.2 percent lower while the heaviest index weight, Petrochina, dropped 1.0 percent. ($1=6.31 Yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)