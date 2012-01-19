BRIEF-China SCE Property posts contracted sales of about RMB1.85 bln in Jan
* Jan contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI Jan 19 China shares closed up 1.3 percent on Thursday, with investors partly focusing on financial stocks, as they hoped the government would usher in market-boosting steps after next week's week-long Lunar New Year holiday, traders said.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,296.1 points, ending a short-lived 1.4 percent technical correction on Wednesday.
Top lender ICBC closed up 1.2 percent while top insurer China Life jumped 3.0 percent.
Chinese officials, including Premier Wen Jiabao, have recently spoken of the need to support the country's stock market after lingering weakness in recent months, sparking investor hopes of official steps to support the market. ($1=6.31 Yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)
* Jan contracted sales amount of approximately RMB1.85 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1 https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/894124 SYDNEY, February 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned expected ratings to Flexi ABS Trust 2017-1's asset-backed floating-rate notes. The issuance consists of notes backed by small-balance unsecured consumer loans originated by Certegy Ezi-Pay Pty Ltd (Certegy) whose ultimate parent is FlexiGroup Limited (FlexiGroup). The ratings are a
* Says it appointed Ahn Tae Hwan as acting co-CEO of the company, effective Feb. 10