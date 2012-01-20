SHANGHAI Jan 20 China shares closed up 1 percent on Friday at its highest closing level since Dec. 8 supported by optimism that the government would usher in market-boosting steps after next week's Lunar New Year holiday, traders said.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,319.1 points, rising 3.3 percent for the week and continuing a 3.8 percent rally last week.

Chinese officials, including Premier Wen Jiabao, have recently spoken of the need to support the country's stock market after lingering weakness in recent months, sparking investor hopes of official steps to support the market. ($1=6.31 Yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)