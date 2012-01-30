UPDATE 2-Swiss voters soundly reject corporate tax overhaul
* Around 59 percent of voters reject government-backed proposals
SHANGHAI Jan 30 China shares fell 1.5 percent on Monday, with Chinese banks among the top drags after an expected cut in reserve requirement ratio by Beijing failed to materialise over the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.
The Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 2,285.04 points, dipping below the 2,300 level which it only broke on the Friday before the market closed for the new year break. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)
* Around 59 percent of voters reject government-backed proposals
LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (Variety.com) - Costumed avengers, a billionaire with a kinky side, and a brutally efficient hit man proved to be just the tonic for an ailing domestic box office.
* Says it terminates framework agreement to set up healthcare industry fund