SHANGHAI Jan 30 China shares fell 1.5 percent on Monday, with Chinese banks among the top drags after an expected cut in reserve requirement ratio by Beijing failed to materialise over the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 2,285.04 points, dipping below the 2,300 level which it only broke on the Friday before the market closed for the new year break. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)