SHANGHAI Feb 2 China shares closed up 2
percent on Thursday, led by financial companies after a report
said banks' dividend payout ratio could be cut, letting them
keep more profits and seen lowering pressure on them to
fundraise in capital markets.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,312.6
points, standing above the key psychological level of 2,300
points. It dropped 1.1 percent on Wednesday.
China's Central Huijin Investment Co, the state parent of
the country's "Big Four" banks, has agreed in principle to cut
the lenders' dividend payout ratio this year by 5 percentage
points in order to help ease their capital strains, the 21st
Century Business Herald reported on Thursday.
Agriculture shares were also supported by friendly
government policies after Beijing said it would ensure food
supplies, boost farmers' incomes and would offer more financial
support for seed development and agriculture mechanisation.
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)