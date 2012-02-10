SHANGHAI Feb 10 China shares ended up 0.1
percent on Friday in see-saw trade after weaker-than-expected
economic data, but strength in the property sector lent support.
The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.1 percent
at 2,352.0 points, a new two-month high. It rose 0.9 percent
over the week.
China's trade in January fell the most since the depths of
the financial crisis, raising concerns Lunar New Year factory
shutdowns do not fully explain a slump in imports and may
instead be evidence of a further faltering in demand.
The sub-index of property shares jumped 3.03 percent
on Friday after media reported that China's third-tier city of
Wuhu had relaxed restrictions on purchases of homes, sparking
expectations that tight property measures will be loosened.
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)