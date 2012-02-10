SHANGHAI Feb 10 China shares ended up 0.1 percent on Friday in see-saw trade after weaker-than-expected economic data, but strength in the property sector lent support.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished up 0.1 percent at 2,352.0 points, a new two-month high. It rose 0.9 percent over the week.

China's trade in January fell the most since the depths of the financial crisis, raising concerns Lunar New Year factory shutdowns do not fully explain a slump in imports and may instead be evidence of a further faltering in demand.

The sub-index of property shares jumped 3.03 percent on Friday after media reported that China's third-tier city of Wuhu had relaxed restrictions on purchases of homes, sparking expectations that tight property measures will be loosened. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)