SHANGHAI Feb 24 China shares ended up 1.3 percent on Friday, recording their sixth-straight weekly gains this week, with the property sector strong on renewed speculation that sales could be supported by anticipated reforms in household registration policy.

Media reported on Friday that several major Chinese cities were considering easing stiff restrictions on migrant workers, adding to reports earlier this week from official state media about Shanghai doing the same.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 1.3 percent at 2,439.6, its highest since Nov. 17, and it rose 3.5 percent on the week. The Shanghai property sub-index was a standout performer on the day, up 3.9 percent. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)