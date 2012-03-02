SHANGHAI, March 2 China shares ended up 1.4 percent on Friday, supported by banks and developers after China's bank regulator said state-backed banks will lend more to qualified developers and speed up loan approvals to boost private sector housing.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,460.7 points, a 3-1/2-month high, after falling 0.1 percent on Thursday. It rose 0.9 percent on the week, chalking up a seventh straight week of gains.

($1 = 6.2990 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)