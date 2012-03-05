SHANGHAI, March 5 China shares ended down 0.6 percent on Monday after Premier Wen Jiabo cut the country's GDP target for 2012, the lowest annual growth target in eight years sparking concerns of weak demand.

Speaking at China's annual parliamentary session, the Chinese premier cut the country's growth target this year to 7.5 percent from the longstanding 8 percent, to find leeway for promised economic and welfare reforms ahead of a leadership transition later this year.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,445.0 points, off a 3-1/2-month closing high on Friday.

($1 = 6.2990 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)