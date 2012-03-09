Israeli funds invest pension windfall in private equity abroad
* Europe, United States favourite destinations for investment
SHANGHAI, March 9 China shares ended up 0.8 percent on Friday, buoyed by the country's lower-than-expected consumer price index data for February, which investors believe will make it easier for the government to relax monetary policy.
But the benchmark stock index dropped 0.9 percent this week, snapping seven straight weeks of consecutive rises, after Premier Wen Jiabao told the annual parliament session on Monday that the government has set a lower-than-expected economic growth target for 2012.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,439.5 points. ($1 = 6.31 yuan) (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)
* Europe, United States favourite destinations for investment
BERLIN, Feb 14 Germany and France must work together to ensure a "balanced" approach in negotiations with Greece that keeps the euro zone intact, French Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said after talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel and other German officials.
Feb 14 Oslo Bourse VPS Holding said: * Monobank to list on Merkur Market from Feb 16