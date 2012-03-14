SHANGHAI, March 14 China shares sank 2.6 percent on Wednesday, the biggest one-day percentage fall in three-and-half months, after Premier Wen Jiabao doused expectations of any near-term easing of measures in the property sector, warning that letting up on regulation would risk chaos in the housing market.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2.391.2 points, reversing from the morning's 0.7 percent gain and breaking through the psychological level of 2,400 points.

The property sub-index tumbled 3.7 precent. ($1 = 6.33 yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)