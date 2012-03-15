Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand; stx up
COLOMBO, Feb 15 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Wednesday as importer dollar demand and concerns of further depreciation continued to weigh, dealers said.
SHANGHAI, March 15 China shares fell 0.7 percent on Thursday to a three-week low as investors continued to shift funds away from Chinese property stocks after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao said the government would keep curbs in place to control prices.
Investors had been betting that Beijing would relent on its aggressive policy position on the property sector with the world's second-largest economy slowing.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,373.8 points, the lowest level since Feb. 20, extending a 2.6 percent fall on Wednesday. The property sub-index tumbled 2.50 percent. ($1 = 6.33 yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)
By Geo Tharappel Feb 15 Singapore shares bounced back on Wednesday, mainly driven by gains in Thai Beverage Pcl on strong quarterly earnings, while most other Southeast Asian markets were flat after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen signalled a faster pace of rate hikes. Yellen said on Tuesday delaying rate increases could leave the Fed policymaking committee behind the curve and also flagged considerable uncertainty over economic policy under President Donald Trump.
* Prudential bidding for about 3 billion STG of 12.5 billion STG of Bradford & Bingley mortgages being sold by UK government - FT