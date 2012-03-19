BRIEF-RBS appoints Mark Seligman as a non-exec director
* Mark Seligman has been appointed as a non-executive director of rbs with effect from April 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SHANGHAI, March 19 China shares ended up 0.2 percent in see-saw trade on Monday, with strength in small-cap shares outweighing weakness in financial and property stocks.
Fears of fundraising in the financial sector that could dilute stakes of existing stakeholders, combined with Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao's hawkish comments on the property sector last week, kept investors cautious, analysts said.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended up at 2,410.2 points, staying above the key support level of 2,400 points. The index fell 1.4 percent over the week last week, the largest weekly decline since early January. ($1 = 6.32 yuan) (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)
* Mark Seligman has been appointed as a non-executive director of rbs with effect from April 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
Feb 24 British property website Rightmove reported higher 2016 profit as more customers logged on to its sites to buy and sell houses, but said traffic to its website generated fewer leads for brokers as the Brexit vote dampened housing market activity.
* Signed an option agreement for right to acquire freehold of 13-17 Fitzroy street, W1, for 98.5 mln stg