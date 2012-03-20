SHANGHAI, March 20 China shares ended down 1.4
percent on Tuesday on worries over a rebound in domestic
inflation after China raised retail gasoline and diesel prices.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,376.8
points, after rising 0.2 percent on Monday.
China raised retail gasoline and diesel prices by between 6
and 7 percent from Tuesday, marking the biggest increase in 33
months, a move that will help refiners reduce heavy losses but
is unlikely to hit demand in a big way.
Shanghai Pudong Development Bank led banking
shares down after Citigroup sold its entire stake in the
Chinese lender, booking a profit of around $349 million.
($1 = 6.32 yuan)
(Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)