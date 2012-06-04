(Updates to close)

SHANGHAI, June 4 The Shanghai stock market slumped 2.7 percent on Monday, its steepest drop in six months, following a sell-off in U.S. and European markets, as investors globally reacted to signs that a nascent global economic recovery has hit a rut.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,308.6 points, down from Friday's close of 2,373.4.

U.S. job growth braked sharply for a third straight month in May and the jobless rate rose for the first time in nearly a year.

China's economy has started to feel the effects of global uncertainties. In May, the official Chinese purchasing managers' index (PMI) sank to 50.4, a bigger-than-expected drop and the weakest reading this year.

Finance and insurance stocks led the day's decline, diving by more than 16 percent, followed by other cyclicals including transport and machinery manufacturing.

(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)