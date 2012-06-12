(Corrects closing level to 2,289.8, not 2,290.8)

SHANGHAI, June 12 China's main stock index closed down 0.7 percent on Tuesday as weak oil prices pushed down energy stocks, while property shares outperformed.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,289.8 points, led by the energy sub-index, which fell 1.9 percent on falling crude prices. Telecoms also dragged on the index, with the telecom sub-index falling 1.3 percent.

Property stocks outperformed on news that the People's Bank of China issued new guidelines permitting commercial banks to offer up to 30 percent discounts on loans to first-time home buyers. The property sub-index rose 1.77 percent. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Kazunori Takada)