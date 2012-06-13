SHANGHAI, June 13 China's main stock index
closed up 1.3 percent on Wednesday, the biggest one-day
percentage rise since May 17, led by strong gains among insurers
and utilities.
The country's two biggest insurers China Life Insurance
and Ping An Insurance gained 7.2 percent
and 6.5 percent, respectively, on reports in state media that
China's insurance regulator is planning to reduce limitations on
insurers' investments in infrastructure bonds.
The utilities sub-index rose by 1.9 percent after
the official Xinhua news agency reported that China's top
economic planner will implement a new pricing scheme for
residential electricity that will allow prices to rise.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,318.9
points.
(Reporting by Gabriel Wildau)