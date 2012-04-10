Dubai Arabtec reports wider Q4 loss, seeks 1.5bln dirham rights issue
DUBAI, Feb 13 Dubai contractor Arabtec reported a wider loss in the fourth quarter on Monday.
SHANGHAI, April 10 China shares ended up in thin volume on Tuesday, reversing the morning session's falls, underpinned by strength in property shares on prospects of industry consolidation.
The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.9 percent at 2,305.9 points. The index was down 0.9 percent on Monday.
The property sub-index jumped 2 percent. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)
DUBAI, Feb 13 Dubai contractor Arabtec reported a wider loss in the fourth quarter on Monday.
* China regulator vows to punish 'giant crocodiles' in capital markets
* For January attributable land premium payable by group in respect of relevant land acquisition amounted to RMB334 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: