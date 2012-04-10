SHANGHAI, April 10 China shares ended up in thin volume on Tuesday, reversing the morning session's falls, underpinned by strength in property shares on prospects of industry consolidation.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.9 percent at 2,305.9 points. The index was down 0.9 percent on Monday.

The property sub-index jumped 2 percent. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)