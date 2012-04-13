SHANGHAI, April 13 China shares ended up 0.4 percent on Friday, as investors looked past last quarter's growth slowdown in China and focused on improving bank lending and money supply on the mainland.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,359.2 points, the highest level in three weeks after finishing up 1.8 percent on Thursday. The index rose 2.3 percent this week. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)