SHANGHAI, April 17 Shanghai shares suffered its worst percentage loss in two weeks on Tuesday, with financials weak after a local Chinese online portal said that Chongqing's government had urged a complete investigation into local government debt since March.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.9 percent at 2,335, its worst daily performance since March 29. The broader CSI300 Index, which also tracks some Shenzhen listings, slipped 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)