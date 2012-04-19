SHANGHAI, April 19 China shares ended down 0.1 percent on Thursday on profit-taking after posting its biggest one-day percentage rise in more than two months the previous day, but strength in financial shares limited a sharp fall.

The financial sector found support from news that Chinese authorities would increase liquidity via open market operations and cut banks' required reserves to steer the economy towards a soft landing

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,378.6 points, after jumping 2 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)