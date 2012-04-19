BRIEF-Arab Banking Corp's Islamic banking division Q4 profit rises
* Islamic banking division's FY net profit up 16 percent year-over-year to $22.9 million
SHANGHAI, April 19 China shares ended down 0.1 percent on Thursday on profit-taking after posting its biggest one-day percentage rise in more than two months the previous day, but strength in financial shares limited a sharp fall.
The financial sector found support from news that Chinese authorities would increase liquidity via open market operations and cut banks' required reserves to steer the economy towards a soft landing
The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,378.6 points, after jumping 2 percent on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)
* Appoints Abdul Aziz Bin Hasan al Bouq as CEO, effective April 21, 2017
FRANKFURT, Feb 26 Bonus cuts at German flagship lender Deutsche Bank, announced in January, have so far not led to a mass exodus of employees, one of its board members told a German weekly newspaper.