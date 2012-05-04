CVC to buy Polish retail chain Zabka from Mid Europa
WARSAW, Feb 21 Private equity fund CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy Zabka Polska SA, one of Poland's biggest chains of convenience stores, from Mid Europa Partners, CVC said on Tuesday.
SHANGHAI May 4 China shares closed up 0.5 percent on Friday, rising 2.3 percent this week, as investors expected the government to take further market-boosting steps, traders said.
The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,452 points, its highest level since mid-March, as traders rallied on news of a meeting to be held next week on financial innovation for brokerages.
The conference will feature a speech by China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Chairman Guo Shuqing, and traders are looking for an announcement of fresh measures to support the stock market.
The shortened trading week started on Wednesday, when the index jumped 1.8 percent after the CSRC said it would reduce transactions fees collected by the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges by 25 percent from June 1. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Tyrone Moodley, a non-executive director, assumed role of executive director of company, with effect from Feb. 20, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
LONDON, Feb 21 The Bank of England said on Tuesday that it had hired Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Merrill Lynch to act as lead managers for a three-year U.S. dollar bond issue.